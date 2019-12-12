Man arrested over murder of teenager Jonathan Cairns in 1999 released on bail

Jonathan Cairns, who was killed in 1999

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly in 1999 has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Jonathan was killed in the early hours of April 25, after being attacked on his way home from a night out in Ballykelly.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest following a search.

The 49-year-old suspect was detained in the Coleraine area yesterday morning. He was detained on suspicion of murder, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

It is the fourth arrest related to the murder case in the last month.