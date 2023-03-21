Man arrested over New IRA claim of responsibility for DCI John Caldwell attack released

A man who was arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell has been released.

The 36-year-old man was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in Londonderry on Tuesday morning and released later that day.

"The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in Derry/Londonderry earlier today,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

PSNI Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said the arrest shows the force’s continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us,” they added.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

It comes after a 23-year-old man was released after being quizzed about the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in Derry before being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times while loading footballs into the boot of his car at a leisure centre in Omagh last month.

The shooting, which was carried out in front of the victim’s young son and other children, has been blamed on the New IRA.

Independent charity Crimestoppers are currently offering a £150,000 reward for information which will lead to conviction of those responsible.