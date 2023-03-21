Man arrested over New IRA claim of responsibility for detective’s shooting

A PSNI officer on duty near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot by masked men (PA) — © Liam McBurney

A man has been arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the shooting of a senior detective.

The 36-year-old was held in Londonderry on Tuesday as part of what police described as an ongoing probe into New IRA activities.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is still critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh in February.

A typed message purportedly from the New IRA was posted on a Derry wall and said the group was responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The suspect was arrested after a Derry property was searched.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The arrest “shows our commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA”, a PSNI spokesman said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us,” he said.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”