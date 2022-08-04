Man arrested over Omagh incident after nearby Primark store forced to close

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in Omagh on Thursday afternoon following an incident which saw the closure of a road in the town and the nearby Primark store.

The PSNI attended the incident in the Market Street area and said the arrested man is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They confirmed he remains in police custody and a spokesperson from Primark said the store has reopened and all customers and staff were unharmed.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Market Street in Omagh between 1pm and 2:30pm, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 831 04/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Earlier, one witness on social media wrote: “Seems to have been some sort of incident in or near Primark in Omagh, the store is closed. Hope everyone is ok.”

Another said: “Several police cars with sirens went out of Bridge Street and one police car blocked Main Street from the bottom. Police came into Primark, seem to have went in to look at CCTV then evacuated the store.”

A Primark spokesperson said: “Our Omagh store was temporarily closed to allow police to undertake an investigation following an incident earlier today. It has now reopened and all customers and colleagues are safe and well.”