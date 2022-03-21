Man arrested over sexual assault in Belfast

A man has been arrested following a report of a serious sexual against a woman in Belfast.

Detectives say that on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, it was reported the 19-year-old woman was walking in the Malone Avenue area around 6pm when she was forced into a house and attacked by an unknown man.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Monday and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous courage of this young female victim in coming forward. Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect. We will robustly investigate reports and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”