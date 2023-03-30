Man arrested over shooting of DCI John Caldwell

Police investigating the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland last month have made another arrest.

A 60-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Thursday following the search of a house in Belfast.

A police spokesperson said the man has been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the capital for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in recovery after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

A number of people have been arrested in the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s attempted murder investigation.