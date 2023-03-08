Man arrested over viable device left metres away from children in Derry

Picture of the scene at Corrody Road. Photo: PSNI

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast by detectives investigating a security alert and attempted hijacking in Londonderry.

The attempted hijacking occured in the Hollymount Park area of Derry on February 17. A suspicious device was subsequently discovered in the Corrody Road area on February 18.

The viable device was discovered metres away from playing children.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the south Belfast area. He has been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Searches are currently ongoing in Belfast, Omagh and Londonderry.