Man arrested over video of young girl 'driving lorry' near Dungannon

The latest video of a young girl behind the wheel of a lorry on a major road

A 49-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a video shared online appearing to show a young girl driving a lorry.

The 36-second clip, which emerged over the weekend, shows a young girl at the wheel of the vehicle on the A4 near Dungannon.

In the video, the girl at the steering wheel is seen giggling. A man and a younger girl are also seen in the cab - none are wearing seat belts.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of a number of offences, including aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified by reason of age and cruelty to children.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The video emerged days after a 37-year-old man was arrested over a video appearing to show a boy driving a lorry on the M1, also close to Dungannon.