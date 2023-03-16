Man arrested over weekend attack on man in Strabane

The 36-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in Strabane have conducted a search and made an arrest in the town.

It was reported to police on Sunday evening, 12th March, that a man aged in his thirties had been assaulted inside a property in St Colman's Drive.

The victim, who sustained facial injuries, managed to make his way outside and onto the street where a member of the public came upon him and administered first aid until emergency services arrived. The victim was subsequently treated at hospital for his injuries.

Detectives from Strand Road CID, assisted by uniform colleagues from Strabane, conducted a search in the town this afternoon, in the St Colman's Drive area, as part of their investigation.

They have also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and he remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: "As we continue with our enquiries, we're urging anyone who was in St. Colman's Drive on Sunday, March 12, from 4.00pm onwards to around 7.45pm to think back if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary.

"This information could prove significant for our investigation.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1454 of 12/03/23. You can also submit a report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”