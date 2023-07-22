Man arrested over west Belfast house fire

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in west Belfast.

Officers were alerted to the blaze, which extensively damaged the property, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The male was detained on suspicion of various offences but has since been released.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Police received a report from colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at around 3am yesterday, Friday, of a fire at property in the Mourneview Park area.

“Extensive damage was caused to the living room area and the kitchen, and smoke damage was also caused to the upstairs of the property.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, and no one was inside the house at the time of the incident.

“One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

“He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact Musgrave CID by calling 101, quoting reference number 479 of 21/07/23.”