Man arrested under Terrorism Act after Strabane teenager beaten with baseball bat and shot in ‘brutal’ incident

A 36-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following the “brutal” shooting of a teenager in Strabane in February.

The 19-year-old victim had been beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg at his home in the Springhill Park area around 7.20pm on February 9.

Police say it was reported that gunmen also pointed a gun at an 11-year-old boy during the incident.

On Tuesday morning, Detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brutal attack on the victim who was at home with a family member, aged just 11-years-old, when the gunmen struck. It was reported the gunmen also pointed a gun at the young boy. This sickening attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries along with having to deal with the trauma of what he experienced.”

He added: “I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about this savage attack to call us. Think if this was your son, or brother or friend - how would you feel? If you have information, tell us. It may make all the difference to catching those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1668 of February 9. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.