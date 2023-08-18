Man arrested under Terrorism Act in connection with PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested by detectives in connection with the PSNI data breach.

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the PSNI data breach.

It followed a search in the Co Londonderry area.

Police said that detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in the Dungiven area on Friday.

A 50-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week’s data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe”.

Last week, the PSNI revealed a document had mistakenly been shared online in response to a Freedom of Information request which included the names of about 10,000 officers and staff.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

Many officers have expressed concern for their safety - with the current level of threat assessed as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne had to cut short a family holiday to deal with the crisis.