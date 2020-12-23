Man assaulted and knife held to teen's throat as masked raiders target Derry home

A knife was held to a teenager's throat during an "unbelievably distressing and traumatising" attack at a house in Londonderry Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am at a property in Upper Bennet Street.

Three masked men, at least one of whom is believed to have been armed with a knife, forced their way into the property and then demanded money from the two male occupants, aged 24 and 17.

A knife was held to the throat of the teenager and the older man was assaulted and punched several times in the face before the intruders fled with a mobile phone.

SDLP councillor John Boyle said it was important that anyone who noticed anything suspicious should come forward to the police because the assailants may go to the same lengths again.

"It's a very close-knit community there and many people will know each other and will be concerned about each other," Mr Boyle added.

"That sense of community in effect has been invaded.

"The worrying aspect of this is that there were weapons used and that those who are prepared to go to those particular lengths may well go in that direction again.

"It is important that people come forward to assist in apprehending the culprits.

"The level of threat, intimidation and potential for injury and death has to be taken extremely seriously."

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said it was an "unbelievably distressing and traumatising" attack.

"They have been left not only with some physical injuries but with the shock and other after-effects of this terrible experience," he added.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of incident and who saw anything that could help the investigation is urged to get in touch with Strand Road CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 548 22/12/20.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni. police.uk/makeareport.