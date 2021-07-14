Man assaulted and robbed at knife point in Belfast city centre

A man has been attacked and robbed at knifepoint by a gang of men during an incident in Belfast city centre.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning after 1am, with the victim being assaulted and robbed by three men on Rosemary Street.

A knife was put to the throat of the victim, while the men stole his mobile phone and bank card.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that a man was attacked by three men who knocked him to the ground and took his mobile phone and bank card.

''One of the men put a knife to the victim’s throat.

''One of the males is described as approximately 28 years old, 5’10 in height of slim build with dark hair wearing a black jacket.

“The other two males are described as being of the same age with dark hair and also wearing dark jackets.

“This was a very distressing ordeal for the victim, our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 94 of the 14/07/21.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”