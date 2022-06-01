Man assaulted by four masked men while sleeping in north Belfast home

A man has been assaulted by a gang of four men while he was asleep in his north Belfast home on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at a home in the Alexandra Park Avenue area of the city shortly before 7.20pm.

PSNI Inspector Graham said: “Four men, wearing gloves and masks, had entered a property and assaulted a male whilst he was asleep upstairs.

“A short time later, it was reported that a brick was thrown through the living room window of the house.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, to call the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 1461 of 31/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”