Man assaulted by group of men in his Co Antrim flat

Police are appealing for information after four men assaulted a man in his flat in Antrim.

A report was received shortly before 8pm yesterday (Tuesday) that a group of people assaulted a man inside a flat in the Angus Street area of Antrim.

Four men were reported to have grabbed a man in his 20s by his neck and pushed him into another room before leaving. The men then returned five minutes later, trying to gain entry and damaging a door handle and letterbox. The group did not gain entry a second time and then left.

Thankfully, the victim and another man who was in the property at the time, did not receive any injuries but are distressed following this terrifying ordeal.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.