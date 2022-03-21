Man assaulted during north Belfast hijacking

A man has been assaulted during a reported hijacking in north Belfast.

Detectives said they were alerted to the incident which took place shortly after 9.05pm on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said it was reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra was parked at the Mountcollyer Avenue area.

The approximate ages of those involved has not been reported, but three men were inside the car when an unknown man is said to have approached with an unknown object.

After those in the car were ordered out, one of them was assaulted.

Three men then got into the car and drove off, with the vehicle found crashed into a parked car at the Glencollyer Road area a short time later.

A PSNI spokesperson said that enquiries are continuing and anyone with information relating to the incident has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 2465 for March 20.

A report can also be made using the PSNI’s online reporting form or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.