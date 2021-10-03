Man assaulted in Carrickfergus by gang armed with baseball bats

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised with injuries to his face and legs after being assaulted by a group of men armed with baseball bats.

Police said the assault happened in the Cherry Walk area of Carrickfergus on Saturday.

The masked men attacked the victim at around 10.50pm according to police.

They said the man has suffered possible fractures to his face and legs as a result of the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “This was a particularly vicious attack as the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which includes possible fractures to his face and legs.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this assault, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1972- 02/10/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”