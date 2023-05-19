Man attacked and PSNI officer assaulted during burglary in Co Derry

A man has been attacked in his home and a police officer assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Limavady .

A male intruder entered a property in the Dunmore Place area at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

The occupant was assaulted before the assailant fled causing damage to a vehicle outside.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lavery said: “The male made off in the direction of Benevenagh Drive.

"Three people believed to have been involved in the incident were later arrested.”

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary, attempted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage to a police vehicle and a 24-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to damage property and possession of an offensive weapon.

“A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police.”

All three remain in custody.

Witnesses should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2299 18/05/23.