Man attacked and robbed by masked gang in Londonderry

A man in his 20s has been left hospitalised after being attacked and robbed by a masked gang in Londonderry.

Detectives are investigating the incident in Shantallow which is believed to have happened around 12.30am on Monday morning and reported by 1.15am.

The victim was making his way through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park, where it’s reported that four masked men attacked him by punching him in the face and stamping on his arm.

Residents were said to have disturbed the attackers who ran off towards Cornshell Fields with cash and the victim’s phone.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "This was savage attack which hospitalised the victim who sustained arm and facial injuries. We're continuing with enquiries this morning to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

"We want to hear from any of the residents who disturbed the attackers and from anyone who was in the Carranbane Walk area between 12:20am and 12:35am and who may have noticed suspicious activity. We'd also ask anyone who believes they may have seen the attackers make their way towards Cornshell Fields to contact us."

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference number 88 for March 28, or submitting a report using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.