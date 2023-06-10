Man attacked and robbed in ‘terrifying incident’ after stopping to help ‘victim’ in middle of road

A man has been attacked after stopping to help someone who he believed to be injured lying in the middle of the road in Dunmurry.

Detectives in west Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault and theft in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry at approximately 4.40pm on Friday June 9.

The victim had driven onto Summerhill Road from Creightons Road and observed a man lying in the middle of the road beside an electric scooter.

The victim believed that this man had been injured and pulled over to check he was ok. As he approached, he heard a noise at his car and turned around to see a second man sitting in the drivers seat before getting out and running off.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “The victim had attempted to return to his vehicle, however, the man who had been lying on the ground grabbed him by the neck and pulled him back. The victim was then attacked by the suspect who used a Stanley knife type object.

"The victim suffered superficial cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg. Both suspects are described as around 18-years-old, approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of medium build and ran off toward Twinbrook.

"When the victim managed to get back to his vehicle he discovered that a large sum of money had been taken and his mobile phone.”

Detective Sergeant McVeagh described the incident as “callous and disturbing.”

“The victim went to the aid of someone he thought had been injured and was attacked for his efforts.

"This was a terrifying experience and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Summerhill Road area around 4.40pm or who noticed anything suspicious to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 09/06/23.”

A report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.