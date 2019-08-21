Man attacked by four others in Ireton Street assault in south Belfast

A man was attacked by four others in an assault on Ireton Street in south Belfast just after 5pm on Wednesday evening.

The attack was seen by an eyewitness, who said the man was left on the ground when the other men took off in the direction of Botanic Avenue.

The police confirmed they responded to an incident in the area at the time.

"At around 5.15pm Police received a report of a man being assaulted by a number of males in the vicinity of Ireton Street in south Belfast," said a spokesperson.

"Police responded, however there was no one in the area and no one making any complaints of assault."