Man attacked by gang armed with hammers and guns in Co Down

A man has been attacked by a gang of masked men armed with hammers and handguns in Co Down.

Four men broke into a property on Railway Street in Bangor just before 4am on Friday.

The intruders trashed the inside and assaulted the male occupant.

Police are appealing for information.

PSNI detective sergeant Shivers said: “Shortly before 4am, it was reported that four men, armed with hammers and handguns, gained entry to a property at Railway Street.

“They reportedly trashed the inside of it, and assaulted a male occupant.

“The suspects were said to be wearing dark coloured clothing and masks, and are believed to have made off on foot following the incident.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“Please call 101 and quote reference number 192 of 30/09/22.”