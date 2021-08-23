Man attacked by gang in ‘sectarian-motivated’ hate crime in Banbridge

The assault took place in Banbridge on July 25.

A man was attacked by a gang of men and women in what police are describing as a sectarian-motivated hate crime in Banbridge.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was assaulted around at the junction of Townsend Street and Kenlis Street on July 25 around 2.30am.

Details of the incident were released by the PSNI on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the man sustained a number of facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

“We are treating this as a sectarian-motivated hate crime,” they explained.

Appealing to the public, the spokesperson continued: “Please cast your mind back and if you should have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, contact us on 101. The reference number to quote is 959 of 25/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org