Man attacked by group of youths in Belfast sectarian hate crime

Footage of the incident on North Queen Street

A man in his 30s was attacked by a gang of youths in north Belfast on Monday in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

A woman in her 30s was also assaulted during the incident.

Police have appealed for information following the attacks in the North Queen Street area.

Shortly after 3pm, it was reported a group of young people were in the area when one of the males caused damage to a white Seat Leon car which was parked nearby.

The man was then attacked by "several people" from the group, with police saying the incident is being "treated as a sectarian hate crime".

Neither the man nor woman suffered serious injuries.

Footage of the incident on North Queen Street

PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said police enquiries into the incident were continuing.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the North Queen Street area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1256 24/08/20," she said.

"An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”