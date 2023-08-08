Man attacked by masked men armed with hammers and bats in Co Antrim

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by masked men with hammers and bats in Carrickfergus on Sunday.

At around 10.30pm, a man was walking his dog in the Fergus Avenue area when he was approached by approximately 6 masked men, all dressed in black.

The men, who are reported to have been armed with hammers and bats attacked the victim who sustained injuries to his legs, arms and foot.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.