Man attacked by masked men in Co Antrim flat

A man has received hospital treatment after being attacked by masked men in a flat in Co Antrim.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was left with a head wound and gunshot wounds to his right knee and right hand after the men entered the flat on Main Street in Bushmills armed with a baseball bat.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2105 02/08/23.