Man attacked by pair carrying crowbar and knife during Co Down burglary

The suspects also chased the victim when he tried to flee in his car.

A man has been attacked by two men carrying a crowbar and a knife, before being chased as he attempted to flee in Co Down.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at the Parkview Close area of Newry on Monday July 3.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Shortly before 8:30pm, it was reported to police that a number of males entered a property in the area and a man in his 30s who was inside the premises, was assaulted during the incident.

"It is believed that one of the men was armed with a crowbar and another of the men was armed with a knife.

"As the male occupant tried to get away in a red KIA Sportage car, it is believed the suspects followed after him in two vehicles, a black coloured Audi and a Silver Honda CRV vehicle. It is believed that the suspect vehicles made off southbound following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1965 03/07/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”