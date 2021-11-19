Man attacked with baseball bat during Keady burglary

A man has been struck with a baseball bat during an aggravated burglary in Keady on Thursday.

The incident happened in the St Matthews Estate area of the village shortly before 7.50pm.

Police said three masked men entered a house in the area armed with weapons.

They said one man was armed with a baseball bat while another armed with a crowbar.

The occupant – a man in his 20s – has been lying on the sofa when he was then struck a number of times with the baseball bat.

Police said the men left the property following the attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1709 18/11/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”