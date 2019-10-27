Man attacked with hammer during north Belfast burglary

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after being attacked with a hammer during a burglary in north Belfast on Saturday night.

It was reported that around 9.30pm a number of men entered a house on the Oldpark Road and assaulted the man with a hammer.

The men made off with a sum of cash and a mobile phone.

The occupant, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises to his head and body.

Police said the men behind the attack are described as being aged in their 30s or 40s and spoke with local accents.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1742 26/10/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.