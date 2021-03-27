Man attacked with hammers and dumbbells by masked gang in Belfast house

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked with hammers and dumbbells at a house in Belfast on Friday.

Police said three masked men armed with hammers gained entry to the house on Forthriver Road in the north of the city at around 8pm.

They assaulted the 21-year-old resident with the hammers and dumbbells, which they found in the property, before causing damage to the kitchen and fleeing.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, face and knee and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them on 101.