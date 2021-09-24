Man attacked with hatchet during north Belfast burglary

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a hatchet during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

It happened at a property in the Ballynure Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Just before 3am a man used the weapon to gain entry to the house and attacked the male resident with the hatchet causing him a cut to the head and wounds on his forearms.

The victim was taken to hospital with his injuries not believed to be life threatening.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at an address in the Ballynure Street area of north Belfast in the early hours of Friday, 24th September.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information to contact them at Musgrave Station on 101 quoting reference number 154-24/09/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”