Man attacked with sledgehammers during Co Antrim burglary

A man has been left with a number of injuries after being attacked with sledgehammers during a burglary in Co Antrim.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked at a house in the Rocavan Meadows area of Broughshane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported to police around 2.10am that two males had forced their way into the property and assaulted the man.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said that the victim suffered injuries to his ankle and face "in what was a sustained and brutal assault".

Police are currently conducting enquiries to try and establish a motive for the attack.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and saw what occurred, or has information which may assist our investigation," Detective Sergeant Lyttle said.

“If you can help us, please call detectives on 101, and quote reference number 218 of 28/06/20.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."