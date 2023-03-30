Man attacks 14 Glider ticket machines with hammer in west Belfast

A man has attacked several Glider ticket machines in west Belfast with a hammer.

The incidents are said to have occurred between 4.30pm and 7.15pm on Monday, March 28.

Police received a report that 14 Glider machines had been damaged from the Falls Road through to the Andersonstown Road and up to halts at Dunmurry.

The suspect, who used a hammer, is described as being of slim build, in his 30’s, six feet tall with a dark beard and was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and was wearing a distinctive Regatta jacket which was coloured green with navy sleeves and orange stripes up the sides.

Inspector Adams said: “Our investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing, we are appealing to anyone who noticed the suspect at the times the damage took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 650 29/03/23.”

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Translink has been contacted for comment.