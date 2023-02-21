Man attacks Ballymoney house with golf club and makes threats

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a house in Ballymoney.

A man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves arrived at the property in Raceview Avenue shortly after 9pm yesterday (Monday) and began to attack the front door with a golf club.

He threatened a male occupant who was inside the property before making off on foot.

No one was injured during the attack, however the three occupants were left badly shaken by their ordeal.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.