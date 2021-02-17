Man avoids jail for attack on cyclist

District Judge Nigel Broderick also banned the 22-year-old from driving for 16 months

A man who launched a "nasty" attack on a cyclist after he knocked him off his bicycle has avoided jail.

James Harwood was handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, yesterday.

District Judge Nigel Broderick also banned the 22-year-old from driving for 16 months.

"This was a nasty offence," said the Antrim Magistrates Court judge, adding that he did not know if the motivation was "some grudge or vengeance or just badness".

He had heard the victim was cycling along Pottinger Street in Cullybackey on May 24 last year when a car being driving by Harwood knocked him off.

A prosecuting lawyer said Harwood and his passenger got out and attacked the cyclist, hitting him with their fists and knees before driving off.

While the victim needed three stitches, his bike, which cost £600, was damaged beyond repair.

Harwood, from Tobar Park in Cullybackey, entered a guilty plea to causing actual bodily harm and denied dangerous driving but was convicted after a contest.