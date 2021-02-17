Man avoids prison after campaign of harassment

The defence conceded Moses has previous convictions but none stem from issues with either injured party

A Co Tyrone man who subjected a couple to a campaign of sectarian and homophobic abuse has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay his victims compensation.

Joseph Ernest Moses initially denied harassing the couple last June, which followed on from assaulting one of them a fortnight before, but changed his plea ahead of a contested hearing.

A defence lawyer stressed that while in police interview Moses (53), from Letfern Road, Seskinore, rejected any suggestion of making homophobic remarks, but now accepts he did. The lawyer said he "does not harbour any views of that nature".

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that on May 30 last year police attended with the victims after one had been assaulted.

Having returned home around 3pm the victim heard Moses shouting homophobic remarks.

This continued for some time, leading the victim and his partner to confront Moses, but he continued shouting abuse and made a gun gesture at them.

He then punched the victim in the mouth, cutting his lower lip.

Then on the evening of June 14, police again attended with the victims after Moses had been heard shouting abuse.

They had been sitting outside the rear of their home and recognised Moses's voice when he shouted various sectarian and homophobic comments. This lasted for about 20 minutes, leaving the victims distressed.

While police were speaking to the victims, Moses again began a tirade of abuse.

He was arrested and during interview made 'no comment' replies to some questions and denied the homophobic remarks.

The defence conceded Moses has previous convictions but none stem from issues with either injured party.

"It's very difficult to offer an explanation as to why my client resorted to behave in the fashion, he did," said the defence.

"I've no doubt alcohol was perhaps a factor as regards the negative and very derogatory comments … It has been brought home to him it is not permissible to engage in this type of behaviour to anybody and the courts will not tolerate it."

District Judge Mark McGarrity accepted the guilty pleas saved the victims having to give evidence in court and took on board the contents of a pre-sentence report, which referred to Moses's "remorse and regret".

He imposed a combined prison sentence of eight months, but suspended these for three years.

A restraining order banning contact by any means was also granted and Moses is to pay them each £350 compensation.