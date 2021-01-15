Man avoids prison over firework IED

A man who admitted hoarding the separated parts of a firework-based 'improvised explosive device' was freed yesterday after his 12 month jail sentence was suspended for two years

A man who admitted hoarding the separated parts of a firework-based 'improvised explosive device' was freed yesterday after his 12 month jail sentence was suspended for two years.

Robert Patrick Dodds (62) from Havana Gardens, north Belfast, admitted having the materials - a length of plastic tubing filled with fireworks, a projectile head and fuse, all under suspicious circumstances.

Previously Belfast Crown Court heard that the materials, which appeared to have been there for some time, were found together with two toy cap pistols by police during a planned search on May 16, 2018.

Prosecution counsel James Johnston accepted that Dodds did not have them for any "overtly malicious intent", nor was he keeping them for anyone else.

Defence counsel Luke Curran said that his client was suffering from a number of health problems. Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen Fowler QC said while the custody threshold was passed, he would be justified in treating his case as exceptional and suspending any sentence on health grounds.