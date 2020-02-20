Man awaiting sentencing for manslaughter has bail application turned down by judge

Jordan Snoddy will be sentenced in two weeks' time for causing the death of Robert Molloy-Jones, who died following an altercation in the Tiger's Bay area of Belfast in June 2018.

Snoddy, whose address is the subject of a reporting restriction, applied to be released on bail yesterday ahead of sentencing.

His barrister Declan Quinn made the application at Belfast Crown Court, where Snoddy stood trial earlier this year on a charge of murdering Mr Molloy-Jones. Following the two-week trial, Snoddy was acquitted of murdering Mr Molloy-Jones, but convicted of manslaughter.

The 30-year-old father-of-one died after he was assaulted by Snoddy in the Parkmount Street area on the evening of June 28, 2018. Snoddy made the case he was acting in self-defence after Mr Molloy-Jones punched him and tried to steal a bag of Diazepam from him.

The bail application was made to Judge David McFarland, who presided over the trial, with Mr Quinn saying it was made on the grounds of allowing Probation "to see him in his home setting with his family" ahead of compiling his pre-sentence report.

Saying Snoddy has been in custody "for a very significant amount of time to date", Mr Quinn revealed his client had put forward cash sureties of £2,000.

The barrister said that if bail was granted, this would allow his family to spend time with him before he is sentenced for manslaughter next month.

Describing the risk of flight as "minimal", Mr Quinn said there was "no risk" of either interfering with witnesses or him failing to attend court for sentencing.

When asked what the Crown's stance was, prosecuting barrister James Johnston said that while Snoddy had no family outside the jurisdiction, police were concerned he presented a flight risk.

Mr Johnston said that even if Snoddy was granted bail, as his sentencing is in two weeks' time, he will "inevitably go back into custody".

Addressing the Probation report, Mr Johnston said the compilation of these "can be done and are done on a daily basis" with people in prison.

He added: "There is absolutely no requirement that he should be in a family setting for Probation to be able to do that."

Probation also raised concerns about Snoddy's drug use.

After listening to both the Crown and defence, Judge McFarland said he felt there was a possibility Snoddy would not turn up at court for sentencing.

Snoddy was returned back into custody ahead of sentencing on March 4.