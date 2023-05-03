Man bailed after being caught with cannabis down trousers following Newtownabbey search

Police have released a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences after a vehicle was stopped and searched in Newtownabbey.

He has been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.

The PSNI’s Inspector McCallion said: “Officers were attending to an unrelated report in the Antrim Road area on Tuesday evening, 2nd May when they had reason to stop a car and question its driver who had been acting suspiciously.

“The driver of the vehicle became aggressive and obstructive towards police while officers attempted to carry out a search.

“After the man was handcuffed and searched, a quantity of suspected cannabis was located down his trousers, as well as a sum of money. A sum of money was also located inside the car.

“Further searches were later carried out a property in the Glandore Parade area of north Belfast and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs along with drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the house.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and obstructing powers of search for drugs.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Drugs have no place in our society and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“If you have concerns about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make a big difference.”