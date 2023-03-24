Man bailed after cannabis factory found in NI village

A man who was arrested following the seizure of £25k worth of Class B drugs in a suspected cannabis factory in Co Down has been released on bail.

Detectives conducted the raid of a shed in the village of Scarva on Thursday.

Local Policing Team and Neighbourhood officers discovered a number of grow tents set up inside before removing all plants and a number of electronic items from the scene.

The 47-year-old suspect has been bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1053 of 23/03/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”