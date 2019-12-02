Man bailed as police probe death in east Belfast

A man arrested following the death of a man in east Belfast on Saturday morning has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 35-year-old had been detained on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled drug after a man died at a house on Grand Parade near Orangefield. The house remained sealed off yesterday evening as police continued enquiries.

Neighbours were remaining tight-lipped yesterday.

"I just woke up on Saturday morning to find the area sealed off," said one neighbour.

"I had seen the man around but we don't know much more than that. It was a bit of a shock for us all."

Other neighbours were refusing to comment on the circumstances of the man's death.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine cause of death."

Prayers: Councillor David Brooks

DUP councillor David Brooks tweeted: "I saw, as many others did, the very concerning scenes on Grand Parade this morning as the PSNI secured the area. So very sorry to hear reports of the loss of life.

"Mindful of the family and loved ones receiving such terrible news today, thoughts and prayers with them."

Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly tweeted: "Shocked to learn the news that a man died in Grand Parade this morning. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

DUP councillor George Dorrian added: "Very sad news to learn of a death of a man in Grand Parade this morning. My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the families involved."

A section of Grand Parade between Dunraven Park and Orangefield Lane in the east of the city was closed for several hours on Saturday while police investigated the sudden death. Police conducted house-to-house enquiries and forensic teams examined the scene.

Grand Parade was reopened at around 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.