Man bailed following reports individual pretended to be a priest to obtain money

A 56-year-old man who was arrested by detectives in Mid Ulster CID on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The man was arrested following an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.

PSNI Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our investigation continues and I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate. Please call us on 101.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”