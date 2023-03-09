Man bailed in probe into Derry device left near children

Picture of the scene at Corrody Road. Photo: PSNI

A 21-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast has been released on bail.

The man was arrested following an investigation into a security alert and attempted hijacking in Londonderry.

The attempted hijacking occured in the Hollymount Park area of Derry on February 17. A suspicious device was subsequently discovered in the Corrody Road area on February 18.

The viable device was discovered metres away from playing children.