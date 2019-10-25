Man barricades himself in room as masked men ransacked Belfast home

A man has been left badly shaken after barricading himself in a room while his home was being ransacked by three masked men.

The aggravated burglary happened at 3am on Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast on Friday.

The masked men, one of whom was armed with a hammer, forced their way into a flat.

The male occupant, who saw the men breaking in, managed to lock himself in a room.

During the intrusion, the door of this room was struck, possibly with the hammer, and threats were shouted.

The three men did not gain access to the room and subsequently made off.

Police said that while the occupant was physically uninjured, he was left badly shaken by the ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at that time, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 118 of 25/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”