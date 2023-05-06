Man beaten on head with a hammer while in bed during east Belfast assault

Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault

Two men have been arrested after a man was beaten in the head with a hammer during an assault in east Belfast on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Young said: "Shortly after 7am, it was reported that a man had been assaulted inside a property in the Woodstock Road area.

"It was reported that two men gained entry to the property and assaulted the man as he lay in bed, beating him about the head and body with a hammer. The victim, who is aged in his thirties, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Two men, aged in their thirties and forties, have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, to contact us.”