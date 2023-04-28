Man beaten unconscious in Belfast city centre

A man was knocked unconscious following an assault in Belfast city centre on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 9pm stating that a man had been involved in an altercation with a number of men and knocked out in the College Street area.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1725 of 26/04/23.