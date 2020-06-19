Man beaten while sleeping in Dungiven flat a racist attack: Police

An incident which saw three masked men attack a sleeping man with weapons is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The attackers, armed with a hammer and other weapons, forced entry to an upstairs flat on Main Street in Dungiven and attacked the occupant as he lay in bed.

The victim was struck around the head, body and legs a number of times and required hospital treatment.

He remains in hospital.

Read more Fewer than one in 10 NI race hate incidents results in conviction

The attackers were described as white men in their mid-20s with local accents. All three had their faces covered with scarves.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “This was vicious attack on a defenceless man in his own home and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the attack and has dash-cam footage of Main Street, or anyone with any information which could assist us to identify those responsible, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 4 19/06/20.

"Information can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”