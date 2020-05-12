Man beaten with baseball bats and knives in Belfast home

Two men wearing dark clothes and with their faces covered, forced their way into the Moorgate Street property in the east of the city just before 1am on Tuesday, May, 12.

They attacked the resident, aged in his 40s, who was hit on the head and suffered cuts to this face. Police said his injuries were not thought to be serious.

They also damaged a TV set. Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary. There was no report of anything being taken.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 10pm on Monday May 11 and 12.50am on Tuesday May 12, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 78 12/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”