Man beaten with crowbars and shot in Bushmills paramilitary attack

Police search drains and the driveway at the scene of horror attack near Bushmills, County Antrim. Pic Alan Lewis

A man is in hospital after he was shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Bushmills on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 10.40pm in the Ballyclogh Road area.

Police said a man was assaulted at his home by a number of men wearing balaclavas and armed with crowbars.

He was then taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident for treatment to his injuries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said police enquiries were still at a "very early stage".

"I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know," he said.

"No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2108 01/09/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."